Leyenda de la NBA asegura que LeBron James es mejor en números que Michael Jordan
El ex jugador sostuvo que al comparar las estadísticas de ambos jugadores, el Rey supera a Su Majestad.
Interminable se ha vuelto en los últimos días, y producto del fenómeno que ha generado el documental The Last Dance, la comparación entre el protagonista de la serie, Michael Jordan, y uno de los mejores basquetbolistas del actual siglo XXI, como es LeBron James, con argumentos para una u otra preferencia.
Ahora fue el turno de un legendario ex jugador de la NBA, como es Jason Williams, conocido por su apodo de Chocolate Blanco y que utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para explicar, en sus palabras, el porqué el Rey es el G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Times) por sobre MJ y basó su argumento en las estadísticas.
"Comenzaré diciendo desde el principio que tengo respeto por todos en esta discusión! ¡Cualquiera que me conozca sabe que siempre he respetado este juego! Ahora, siempre que me preguntan quién es el mejor jugador de la historia, para mí cuando se trata de MJ, Kobe y LeBron... les digo que en mi humilde opinión ¡¡¡EL REY JAMES!!!", partió señalando Williams.
THE G.O.A.T!!! ���� Ima start off by saying right off the bat that I got nothing but love and respect for everyone in this discussion! Anyone who knows me knows I always paid my respects to my OGs!! ���� But I get asked all the time who the GOAT is to me when it comes down to MJ, Kobe, and LeBron! Ima let y’all know right now that in my humble opinion... KING JAMES IS THE ������!!! Before I get into let me make it clear: there was never a badder human being to step foot on a basketball court than Michael Jordan!!! His intensity and competitive fire and six rings speaks for itself!! Baddest dude to ever lace em up PERIOD!!!!! �� As for Kobe, the dude was for real a genius, a savant, he studied and dissected the game like a surgeon and then worked harder than everybody else!! The blood sweat and tears were SACRED to Bean, he just wanted it more than anybody else!!! �������� But when it comes to Bron, all I gotta say is that if we’re talking PURELY BASKETBALL... he’s the GOAT!! Bro could lead the league in 5 statistical categories if he wanted to and MJ just couldn’t have done that!! Bron got the perfect body/IQ/raw ability for the game of basketball and that’s just a fact! UNSTOPPABLE!! If you’re building a basketball player, you’re going to build Lebron‘s body/mind/skillset every time over anyone else who’s ever played the game!!! ������ Everyone gonna talk about who has the most rings and I understand that the game is about winning but to me: LBJ is the best basketball player of all time!!!! Also, how about this: Lebron’s shoes are WAY more comfortable to hoop in than Air Jordan’s and that’s just a fact!! ������ You won’t catch me hooping without my Lebron 17s and that’s all I got left to say on the matter!!! �� What y’all think??! Who’s your GOAT?! Convince me in the comments, I’ll be reading!!! ���� [Shout out to @tripp for the dope artwork!!! ����] #GOAT #kingjames
Si bien aclaró que "nunca hubo un ser humano más malvado que pisó una cancha de básquetbol que Michael Jordan, su intensidad y fuego competitivo y seis anillos hablan por sí mismos", el ex Sacramento Kings explicó que "cuando se trata de Bron, todo lo que tengo que decir es que si estamos hablando de PURO BÁSQUETBOL... Él es el Mejor de todos".
Y fue más allá Williams, pues aseguró que LeBron "podría liderar la liga en 5 categorías estadísticas si quisiera y MJ simplemente no podría haberlo hecho", añadiendo que "obtuvo el cuerpo perfecto, coeficiente intelectural, habilidad cruda para el juego y eso es solo un hecho", y finalizó sentenciando que "si estás construyendo un jugador de básquetbol, vas a construir el cuerpo / mente / habilidad de Lebron cada vez sobre cualquier otra persona que haya jugado el juego".
