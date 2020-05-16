Leyenda de la NBA asegura que LeBron James es mejor en números que Michael Jordan

Interminable se ha vuelto en los últimos días, y producto del fenómeno que ha generado el documental The Last Dance, la comparación entre el protagonista de la serie, Michael Jordan, y uno de los mejores basquetbolistas del actual siglo XXI, como es LeBron James, con argumentos para una u otra preferencia.

Ahora fue el turno de un legendario ex jugador de la NBA, como es Jason Williams, conocido por su apodo de Chocolate Blanco y que utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para explicar, en sus palabras, el porqué el Rey es el G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Times) por sobre MJ y basó su argumento en las estadísticas.

Jason Williams, el "Chocolate Blanco" jugó 11 temporadas en la NBA (Foto: Getty)

"Comenzaré diciendo desde el principio que tengo respeto por todos en esta discusión! ¡Cualquiera que me conozca sabe que siempre he respetado este juego! Ahora, siempre que me preguntan quién es el mejor jugador de la historia, para mí cuando se trata de MJ, Kobe y LeBron... les digo que en mi humilde opinión ¡¡¡EL REY JAMES!!!", partió señalando Williams.

Si bien aclaró que "nunca hubo un ser humano más malvado que pisó una cancha de básquetbol que Michael Jordan, su intensidad y fuego competitivo y seis anillos hablan por sí mismos", el ex Sacramento Kings explicó que "cuando se trata de Bron, todo lo que tengo que decir es que si estamos hablando de PURO BÁSQUETBOL... Él es el Mejor de todos".

Y fue más allá Williams, pues aseguró que LeBron "podría liderar la liga en 5 categorías estadísticas si quisiera y MJ simplemente no podría haberlo hecho", añadiendo que "obtuvo el cuerpo perfecto, coeficiente intelectural, habilidad cruda para el juego y eso es solo un hecho", y finalizó sentenciando que "si estás construyendo un jugador de básquetbol, vas a construir el cuerpo / mente / habilidad de Lebron cada vez sobre cualquier otra persona que haya jugado el juego".

