Los Angeles Lakers y LeBron James terminan con marca negativa en la burbuja de Orlando previo a los playoffs de NBA

Buddy Hield (28 PTS, 8 3PM) and the @SacramentoKings defeat LAL to close out their season! #WholeNewGame



Bogdan Bogdanovic: 27 PTS, 9 AST, 5 3PM

Nemanja Bjelica: 15 PTS, 13 AST (career high) pic.twitter.com/1qjTs1BeLp