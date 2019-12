Los Twins blindaron su cuerpo de relevistas con la firma de dos veteranos

The Minnesota Twins have re-signed RP Sergio Romo to a 1-year contract worth $5 million. The contract includes a 2021 team option worth $5 million. Romo,36,split the 2019 season between the Miami Marlins and the Minnesota Twins. Romo went 2-1 with a 3.43 era, and 20 saves.#Twins pic.twitter.com/d6wGFxYeDG