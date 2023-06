𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗘𝗡 𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗦 is all it took!!!! ⏱️⏱️⏱️



Watch @OfficialAbus as he headlines #UFCVegas76 this Saturday!



Main Card 7pmET on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/oci3ecuDVt