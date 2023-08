𝙄𝙏’𝙎 𝙁𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆! The 2023 #Playoffs are here!



Featherweights and Light Heavyweights fight to book their ticket to the #PFLWorldChampionship 🏆💰



[ Friday, August 4th | 6:30ET on ESPN+ | 9pm ET on ESPN | #PFLPlayoffs] pic.twitter.com/J0cfkiXsBM