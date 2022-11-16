Recientemente se dieron a conocer a los artistas musicales que están nominados para la edición número 65 de los Premios Grammy 2023, importante ceremonia que premia a lo mejor de la música y entre los artistas nominados se encuentra la chilena Mon Laferte, quien está nominada a Mejor álbum rock latino o alternativo. A continuación revisa las nominaciones.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2023?
Álbum del año
- Abba - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un verano sin ti
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Kendric Lamar - Mr Morale & the Big Steppers
- Lizzo - Special
- Harry Styles - Harry's House
Grabación del año
- Abba - Don't Shut Me Down
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Kendric Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damm Time
- Harry Styles - As It Was
Canción del año
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Lizzo - About Damm Time
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Adele - Easy on Me
- DJ Khaled ft. Rick Moss, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Mejor video musical
- Adele - Easy on Me
- BTS - Yet to Come
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well
Mejor artista nuevo
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi and JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Mejor interpretación dúo/grupo pop
- Abba - Don't Shut Me Down
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
- Coldplay y BTS - My Universe
- Post Malone y Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Sam Smith y Kim Petras - Unholy
Mejor interpretación solista pop
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Lizzo - About Damm Time
- Harry Styles - As It Was
Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional
- Michael Bublé - Higher
- Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around - Kelly Clarkson
- Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
- Pentatonix - Evergreen
- Diana Ross - Thank You
Mejor álbum pop vocal
- Abba - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Lizzo - Special
- Harry Styles - Harry's House
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonobo - Rosewood
- Diplo y Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
- David Guetta y Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Kaytranada ft. H.E.R - Intimidated
- Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Mejor álbum de música dance o electrónica
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Bonobo - Fragments
- Diplo - Diplo
- Odesza - The Last Goodbye
- Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better be a Mirroball
- Big Thief - Certainty
- Florence + the Machine - King
- Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- Arcade Fire - We
- Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- Björk - Fossora
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Mejor interpretación R&B
- Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove
- Here With Me - Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak
- Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
- Lucky Daye - Over
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional
- Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
- Babyface ft. Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin
- Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
- Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan - Round Midnight
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Mejor canción R&B
- Beyoncé - Cuff It
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away
Mejor álbum R&B progresivo
- Cory Henry - Operation Funk
- Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
- Terrace Martin - Drones
- Moonchild - Starfruit
- Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
- Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
- Lucky Daye - Candydrip
- PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
Mejor interpretación rap
- God Did - DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-z, John Legend y Fridayy
- Doja Cat - Vegas
- Gunna y Future ft. Young Thug - Pushin P
- Hitkidd y Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let's Go)
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- DJ Khaled ft. Future y SZA - Beautiful
- Future ft. Drake y Tems
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst y Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
- Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Mejor canción rap
- Jack Harlow ft. Drake - Churchill Downs
- DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy - God Did
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Gunna y Future ft. Young Thug - Pushin P
- Future ft. Drake y Tems - Wait for U
Mejor álbum rap
- DJ Khaled - God Did
- Future - I Never Liked You
- Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
- Kendric Lamar - Mr Morale & the Big Steppers
- Pusha T - It's Almost Dry
Mejor álbum pop latino
- Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
- Rubén Blades y Boca Livre - Pasieros
- Camilo - De adentro pa' afuera
- Fonseca - Viajante
- Sebastián Yatra - Dharma+
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake - Vol.2
- Bad Bunny - Un verano sin ti
- Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
- Farruko - La 167
- Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Mejor álbum latino rock o alternativo
- Cimafunk - El Alimento
- Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
- Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
- Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
- Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
- Rosalía - Motomami
¿Cuándo se realizarán los Premios Grammy 2023?
Los Premios Grammy se celebrarán el 5 de febrero de 2023 en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos.