Recientemente se dieron a conocer a los artistas musicales que están nominados para la edición número 65 de los Premios Grammy 2023, importante ceremonia que premia a lo mejor de la música y entre los artistas nominados se encuentra la chilena Mon Laferte, quien está nominada a Mejor álbum rock latino o alternativo. A continuación revisa las nominaciones.

¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2023?

Álbum del año

  • Abba - Voyage
  • Adele - 30
  • Bad Bunny - Un verano sin ti
  • Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
  • Kendric Lamar - Mr Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Lizzo - Special
  • Harry Styles - Harry's House

Grabación del año

  • Abba - Don't Shut Me Down
  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
  • Kendric Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo - About Damm Time
  • Harry Styles - As It Was

Canción del año

  • Gayle - ABCDEFU
  • Lizzo - About Damm Time
  • Taylor Swift - All Too Well
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • DJ Khaled ft. Rick Moss, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Mejor video musical

  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • BTS - Yet to Come
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Taylor Swift - All Too Well

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • DOMi and JD Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

Mejor interpretación dúo/grupo pop

  • Abba - Don't Shut Me Down
  • Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
  • Coldplay y BTS - My Universe
  • Post Malone y Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Sam Smith y Kim Petras - Unholy

Mejor interpretación solista pop

  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
  • Lizzo - About Damm Time
  • Harry Styles - As It Was

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional

  • Michael Bublé - Higher
  • Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around - Kelly Clarkson
  • Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
  • Pentatonix - Evergreen
  • Diana Ross - Thank You

Mejor álbum pop vocal

  • Abba - Voyage
  • Adele - 30
  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
  • Lizzo - Special
  • Harry Styles - Harry's House

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Bonobo - Rosewood
  • Diplo y Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
  • David Guetta y Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
  • Kaytranada ft. H.E.R - Intimidated
  • Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Mejor álbum de música dance o electrónica

  • Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Bonobo - Fragments
  • Diplo - Diplo
  • Odesza - The Last Goodbye
  • Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

  • Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better be a Mirroball
  • Big Thief - Certainty
  • Florence + the Machine - King
  • Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • Arcade Fire - We
  • Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
  • Björk - Fossora
  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Mejor interpretación R&B

  • Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove
  • Here With Me - Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak 
  • Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
  • Lucky Daye - Over
  • Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional

  • Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
  • Babyface ft. Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin
  • Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
  • Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan - Round Midnight
  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Mejor canción R&B

  • Beyoncé - Cuff It
  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
  • Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
  • PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away

Mejor álbum R&B progresivo

  • Cory Henry - Operation Funk
  • Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
  • Terrace Martin - Drones
  • Moonchild - Starfruit
  • Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Mejor álbum de R&B

  • Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
  • Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
  • Lucky Daye - Candydrip
  • PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

Mejor interpretación rap

  • God Did - DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-z, John Legend y Fridayy
  • Doja Cat - Vegas
  • Gunna y Future ft. Young Thug - Pushin P
  • Hitkidd y Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let's Go)
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

  • DJ Khaled ft. Future y SZA - Beautiful
  • Future ft. Drake y Tems
  • Jack Harlow - First Class
  • Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst y Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
  • Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Mejor canción rap

  • Jack Harlow ft. Drake - Churchill Downs
  • DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy - God Did
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Gunna y Future ft. Young Thug - Pushin P
  • Future ft. Drake y Tems - Wait for U

Mejor álbum rap

  • DJ Khaled - God Did
  • Future - I Never Liked You
  • Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
  • Kendric Lamar - Mr Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

Mejor álbum pop latino

  • Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
  • Rubén Blades y Boca Livre - Pasieros
  • Camilo - De adentro pa' afuera
  • Fonseca - Viajante
  • Sebastián Yatra - Dharma+

Mejor álbum de música urbana

  • Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake - Vol.2
  • Bad Bunny - Un verano sin ti
  • Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
  • Farruko - La 167
  • Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape

Mejor álbum latino rock o alternativo

  • Cimafunk - El Alimento
  • Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
  • Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
  • Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
  • Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
  • Rosalía - Motomami

¿Cuándo se realizarán los Premios Grammy 2023?

Los Premios Grammy se celebrarán el 5 de febrero de 2023 en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos.