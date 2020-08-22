Concacaf MLS
En 25 minutos Inter Miami gana 2-1 contra a Orlando City
Inter Miami gana 2-1 frente a Orlando City con dos goles de Julian Carranza. El mexicano Ulloa asistió en el segundo al argentino.
:fuego: HISTORY :fuego:— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 23, 2020
The first goal at Inter Miami CF Stadium goes to Julián Carranza! #MIAvORL pic.twitter.com/wh4eXCtmGe
First MLS goal ✔️— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 23, 2020
Not once, not twice but three times leads to a @DarylDike goal to level us at 1-1. #MIAvORL �� pic.twitter.com/kYZWxuMVfo
ANOTHER ONE! ��— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 23, 2020
Julián Carranza off the header for the first-half #InterMiami brace! #MIAvORL pic.twitter.com/XhS0oL1V5z
