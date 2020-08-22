arrow_downward
menu
arrow_drop_down
search
sports_soccer AGENDA

ARGENTINA

COLOMBIA

MÉXICO

ESTADOS UNIDOS

PERÚ

EUROPA

CONCACAF

CONMEBOL

OTROS DEPORTES

MÁS

ALGO
ICONOS
search
close
(Captura)

Concacaf MLS

En 25 minutos Inter Miami gana 2-1 contra a Orlando City

Inter Miami gana 2-1 frente a Orlando City con dos goles de Julian Carranza. El mexicano Ulloa asistió en el segundo al argentino.

Bolavip
Por: Lautaro Tonellotto

(Captura)

(Captura)

Temas:

Lee También

MLS

En 25 minutos Inter Miami gana 2-1 contra a Orlando City
MLS

Carlos Vela salió lesionado: LAFC cayó 0-2 ante Los Angeles Galaxy en el Clásico del Tráfico
MLS

El Tráfico: la historia del Clásico de la MLS entre Los Angeles FC y Los Angeles Galaxy
MLS

Vela se pone presión: “Todo lo que no sea ganar el título será un fracaso”


null

Mbappé presentó los botines especiales que usará en la final de la Champions

 null

Neymar, como loco en Twitter: "Está llegando la hora..."

Comentarios

Calendario Partidos



sumate

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones