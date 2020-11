Liga MX implementará nuevo sistema de detección de amaño de partidos y corrupción en el futbol mexicano

�� Our exclusive data, streaming & integrity partnership with Liga MX (@LigaBBVAMX) is another major milestone for Genius Sports Group in 2020.



���� See how we're powering some of the world's top soccer leagues here: https://t.co/KoLWFL3xEz#GeniusSports #SportsBiz #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/kj7hCmfvvN