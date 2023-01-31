One of the biggest gaming exhibitions in the world will take place at the ExCeL in London from February 7th - 9th, 2023. Over 35,000 members of the gaming community are expected to attend.

The ICE London is getting ready to go on February 7th until the 9th with more than 35,000 members of the gaming industry community set to make their way to the ExCel in London. Slated as the biggest ICE London in history, the organizing company, Clarion Gaming, expects for the event to take up 51,466 square meters of the ExCel.

ICE will take up a total of 41 halls at ExCeL London, with iGB Affiliate London having three halls for themselves. The event will be host to many solution providers, brands, professional players, and key members of the sports betting, bingo, casino, lottery, mobile, online, payments, social and eSports communities.

One of the main points of the conference will be the focus on the Latin American sports betting market. Sports betting products from Mexico, Brazil, Peru, and the Caribbean will be present with a distinct feel and look from Latin America. Find out more information about this year's ICE London right here.

ICE London 2023 agenda

The agenda for the ICE London breaks down as follows: Sign up here if you are interested in attending. On February 6th the events will include, WrB - The Developing Opportunities across Latin America: How will the legislation of iGaming in Chile and sports betting in Peru change the LATAM landscape?

The Brazilian market will also have their moment with topics such as Operating in a regulated Brazilian market. There will also be a lounge for networking for all gaming industry members from all over the world. When it comes to sports betting there will be discussions on match fixing to finish off the day.

February 7th kicks off with a view on the global markets with an express look at Argentina, Brazil, and Peru. At 5PM local time there will be a New Markets Networking drinks for all attending members to have a moment to get to know each other.

During February 7-9 there will be a Consumer Protection Zone (CPZ) where attendees will discover the latest innovations in safer gambling.

February 8th will be focused in Latin America where attendees will be informed about all the new details regarding the markets in Brazil, Costa Rica, Peru, and others including hosting a live webinar.

Key members that will speak about LATAM markets will be: Gonzalo Perez (Apuesta Total), Agustin Cikes (Latam Media Group), David Bonnefous (Operations Director from Gaming Innovation Group), Angelo Alberoni (Brazil country manager from Betsson), Patricia Lalanda (partner from Loyra), and Josefina Frigoni (Head brand & content, Betwarrior).

Don’t miss out on one of the biggest events in the gaming industry, the ICE London 2023, sign up here to attend!

