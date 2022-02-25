The Major League Soccer season kicks off on February 26th and BetMGM has already put out the preliminary futures for the 27th season of MLS.

Major League Soccer is one of the United States fastest growing sports leagues, already overtaking the NHL and on the heels of the MLB in terms of popularity among a young demographic, MLS is a league on the rise. With many incoming and outgoing transfers MLS continues to be a league of destination and showcase league for many players from all over the world.

This season MLS will run until November 5th, when the new MLS Cup champion will be crowned. BetMGM has already listed their futures betting odds for this coming season.

Here is a breakdown of BetMGM’s top picks for two MLS categories. Let’s see the chances of these predictions coming true. Here are MLS 2022 future bets.

MLS Cup winner

BetMGM has it broken down in the following manner: LAFC, New England Revolution, and Seattle Sounders are the top favorites to lift the cup at the end of the season with 8.00 odds. Orlando City, my personal favorite is at 26.00, the Lions have built an impressive roster this season and could be a dark horse. The current champions NYCFC are at 11.00, while it is important to pick a sure thing to win the league, MLS is not known for the top teams winning it all. A lot of teams bow out in the playoffs. That is why Orlando City, who need to just have a solid season could steal the league this year.

MLS Golden Boot winner

BetMGM has Raúl Ruidíaz, Javier Hernández, and Josef Martínez as the strong favorites to be the league’s top scorer at 9.00. Josef Martínez looks like he is ready to go this season but don’t count out LAFC’s Cristian Arango who came in midseason and went all out scoring 14 goals in 17 games, the Colombian is paying out 13.00. Gustavo Bou of the New England Revolution could be a dark horse to win the scoring race and he is at 26.00. If you want to bet on a sure thing, go for Atlanta United’s Josef Martínez who has the service around him to think he can score 20 plus goals this season.

