The 76ers are going through a good streak that offers plenty of betting opportunities, but the Bulls are ready to stop the 76ers on the road. Check here this juicy parlay.

The Philadelphia 76ers are the second best team in the Eastern Conference today March 20, 2023, they have a record of 48-22, those numbers put them very close to the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls continue to fight to climb spots, they are the 10th spot in the standings with a record of 33-37 overall, a losing record but there is still enough time to reach the postseason.

The 76ers are enjoying a winning streak since March 4 when they won the first of 8 games, that victory coming against the Milwaukee Bucks 133-130 on the road.

Best Single Game Parlay for the 76ers vs. Bulls, March 20 game

James Harden did not play against the Pacers but it is likely that he will return tonight to play against the Chicago Bulls, so far Harden is the 76ers player with the second best PPG with at 21.7 points per game.

8 picks, 126 odds pays $630 bucks for a $5 bet on BetMGM

Handicap 76ers -7.5

Player Points - J. Embiid under 30.5 (Game)

Player Rebounds - J. Harden 2+ (Game)

Player Assists - Z. LaVine 2+ (Game)

Player Rebounds - D. DeRozan 2+ (Game)

Player Three Pointers - J. Embiid 1+ (Game)

Player Assists - J. Harden under 8.5 (Game)

Player Rebounds - J. Embiid under 9.5 (Game)

DeRozan and LaVine will be available for this game against the 76ers, they are averaging 25.4 and 25.0 points per game respectively. The Bulls have won four of the last five games, they have a short winning streak of two straight victories against Timberwolves and Miami Heat.

