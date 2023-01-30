The Kings and Timberwolves play for the last game of a small two game series in Minnesota, the first game was tight and the second will be an even tougher fight. Check here the best parlay option.

Western Conference's top five teams are fighting to climb spots in the standings and keep their records during the first month of the year.

The Kings are the third best team in the conference with a record of 27-21 overall, but they lost the first game of the series against the Timberwolves that began on January 28.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves have a record of 27-25 overall with three straight wins against the Pelicans, Grizzlies and Kings 117-110.

Single Game Parlay for Timberwolves vs Kings

During the first game against the Timberwolves all the Kings' starters showed their top form with Sabonis scoring 23 points and 10 rebounds. While De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points and 6 assists.

Picks: Odds 19.00 at BetMGM with a $30 bucks bet it pays $570.

Player points – A. Edwards over 24.5 (game)

Player points – D. Fox over 21.5 (game)

Player three pointers – A. Edwards over 2+ (game)

Player assists – D. Russell over 4.5 (game)

Player assists – D. Sabonis over 5.5 (game)

Player assists – D. Fox over 4.5 (game)

Player rebounds – R. Gobert over 5.5 (game)

Player rebounds – D. Sabonis under 10.5 (game)

The Timberwolves have a current winning streak of three games, they won a recent game at home and during the most recent win against the Kings, Rudy Gobert posted 14 rebounds, 13 points and 1 assist.

