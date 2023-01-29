The Chiefs are the big favorites to win the AFC Championship title, they have a lethal offensive line but the Bengals already know what it's like to play for a conference title. Check here the best speech.

The Kansas City Chiefs offer a unique opportunity as big favorites for parlay lovers, but watch out for the big favorites as they don't always cover the spread.

The Bengals with Burrow and Chase are lethal and know how to win a conference title, they won one in 2021 against the Chiefs in what was a tight game.

Both teams have good quarterbacks but Mahomes has much more experience playing in the postseason than Joe Burrow, but Mahomes hasn't played in a Super Bowl since 2020 when he lost to Brady.

Single Game Parlay for Chiefs vs Bengals (2023 AFC Championship)

The Bengals have top receivers, Burrow is healthy and the Chase-Burrow connection is likely to be lethal throughout the game. Mahomes is not completely healthy and Kelce will likely have to catch more passes than usual.

Parlay Picks: Odds 5.25 at BetMGM with a $50 bucks bet it pays $262.50.

Player TDs – T. Kelce Score anytime (game) Player TDs – J. Chase Score anytime (game) Player stats – J. Burrow 2+ Passing TDs thrown (game) Player stats – J. Burrow over 229.5 Passing yds (game) Player stats – T. Kelce 5+ Receptions (game)

It is highly likely that Kelce will score at least one touchdown during the game, but the Bengals' defensive line will be tough on him. On the other hand, Chase will score a couple of touchdowns if the Chiefs' defensive line leaves holes for him.

