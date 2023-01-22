This will be the most interesting game of the Divisional round but the 49ers have all the weapons to win, they are big favorites and the Cowboys are underdogs. Check here this top notch Single Game Parlay.

This is the biggest game for Sunday, January 22 in the Divisional Round, the Cowboys still have not overcome the playoffs’ curse and the 49ers are playing with a backup quarterback.

Both teams had good numbers during the regular season, but the biggest surprise was the 49ers with their boy, Brock Purdy, who proved to have what the franchise needs.

The Cowboys have a solid offensive line and are good at stopping plays, but playing on the road things never go their way.

Best Single Game Parley for the Cowboys vs 49ers matchup

The 49ers playing at home are lethal, during their Wild Card game against Seahawks they lost only the third quarter to win the game 41-23. During that game Purdy posted 332 yards and 3 passing TDs.

Single Game Parlay for Cowboys vs 49ers: Odds 8.00 at BetMGM with a $38 bucks bet it pays a little over $300.

D. Samuel Score anytime (Game)

George Kittle Score anytime (Game)

Brock Purdy 200+ Passing yds (Game)

Team points – 49ers Over 20.5 (Game)

Player stats – Brock Purdy 20+ Passing TDs thrown (Game)

Kittle likely scores for a touchdown during the game though he didn't score against the Seahawks, Deebo Samuel did for a total of 133 yards and one single touchdown.

