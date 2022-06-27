The Tennis grand slam tournament is under way with the oddsmakers at BetMGM putting out the odds on the favorites to win Wimbledon on the men’s side.

Wimbledon has officially kicked off with some of the best male tennis players in the world on display. Unfortunately, some of the best players are missing as well like Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev due to the Russia – Ukraine conflict and Roger Federer with injury.

There are still some impressive male players on display that will captivate the fans at Wimbledon this year. The big question is who will come in first? The oddsmakers at BetMGM have put out the early bird odds on the top 5 male competitors that have a chance to win Wimbledon this year.

Novak Djokovic – 1.80

The man really needs no introduction, Novak Djokovic is ranked 3rd in the world and is the winner of 87 career titles and over $100 million in prize money. He will be the major favorite to win Wimbledon.

Matteo Berrettini – 6.50

Ranked 11th in the world the Italian is an up-and-coming star having won 7 major titles so far in his career. Berrettini has an aggressive style that will make him fun to watch during the competition.

Rafael Nadal – 7.00

Rafael Nadal can never be written out ranked 4th in the world and winner of 92 major championships he is one of the best tennis players of his generation and could be the dark horse at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz – 13.00

Carlos Alcaraz is 19 but already is playing beyond his years as he has climbed the rankings at number 7 and has already won 5 career titles and could be the heir apparent to Nadal.

Félix Auger-Aliassime – 17.00

Another young star in the making Félix Auger-Aliassime has won 1 major title but he has risen the rankings at number 9 and is very good on clay, but Wimbledon will be a different story.

