Below you will find the best promos for Caesars Sportsbook for first time users and ongoing bettors.

Like to bet on the NBA, Soccer, and NFL? Caesars Sportsbook is a great place to test your sports knowledge and win big. In April of 2021 Caesars acquired William Hill and began to dip their feet in the world of sports betting.

Before the acquisition of William Hill, Caesars was known as a casino site and now has a presence in 12 states across the United States. Caesars has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users.

Below we will find the latest promos for Caesars Sportsbook and all their one time sign up offers. Caesars have a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun.

Caesars Sportsbook welcome promos

First bet is insured up to $1,100, meaning you can do a first bet without the fear of losing what you have deposited, the first bet insurance covers a bet up to $1,100.

Parlay betting

Caesars offers 7-day Parlay bonuses meaning that for 7 days the platform will have a special parlay, for example in the NHL on that night the site will pay a bonus if the predetermined parlay is executed.

Other Bonuses

Like all gaming sites Caesars offers a refer a friend promo, along with an UBER Eats gift card promo.

What makes Caesars stand out from the competition is that the in-game promos are offered in the front page of the betting platform, for example in the NBA for tonight’s games a Bulls, Nets, Bucks, and Jazz win is paying out +600. A Cristiano Ronaldo first goal in his match anytime is at +250.

States Caesars Sportsbook is operating