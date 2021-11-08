The marquee match of the seventh round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying will be between the USMNT and Mexico. El Tri are favorites according to DraftKings as we break down the best betting options.

The USMNT has a date with destiny when they take on Mexico in another rivalry match this time in Concacaf World Cup qualification. El Tri sit first in the standings with 14 points, but three points back is the USMNT that will have Christian Pulisic for this match.

Mexico have dominated the head-to-head series against the US over the years, but recently Tata Martino and his El Tri side have a lot of egg on their face having lost to the USMNT in the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup final. Now the stakes are higher as for Mexico a win over the US will put them on course to the 2022 World Cup and for the USMNT a chance to silence the critics if Gregg Berhalter can make it 3 out of 3 against El Tri.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings have laid out the odds and while Mexico is the favorite don’t look past the USMNT, here are some interesting betting options for this rivalry match in Concacaf.

USMNT vs Mexico outright

Mexico is the favorite in this match given their play and position in the standings but while favorites El Tri is paying out a solid +140, while the USMNT is set at +225 and a draw at +190. Whatever you bet if you bet high the bettor stands to make a good return. While the USMNT have been up and down look for Mexico to be much more consistent and best the Americans.

Who scores the first goal?

Raul Jimenez is a very good possibility at +450 while Funes Mori, Mexico’s other big target is at +500. The USMNT counter with Ricardo Pepi at +500 and a possible late game appearance and goal from Christian Pulisic at +700.

Half-time bet

These games usually come down to who can get a goal early or score first in these matches. The USMNT have been shaky in defense and that could lead to El Tri getting the upper hand in the first half. Mexico is paying out +215 and that could be the decider if they get a first half goal.