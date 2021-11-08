Matchday 13 of Conmebol present five critical matches in the aspirations of some to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In their respective matches Argentina and Brazil are favorites over Uruguay and Colombia.

Once again, the South American national teams get set for another round of Conmebol World Cup qualifying. In this instant two of the must watch games will pit Uruguay against Argentina and Brazil against Colombia. Uruguay and Colombia need three points badly while Argentina and Brazil are more than World Cup bound.

For Uruguay it will be a must win game against Argentina, given that coach Óscar Washington Tabárez was almost relieved of his duties and Uruguay’s form has been dreadful in their last 3 games. Colombia on the other hand tied Ecuador their last time out and an upset win against Brazil could secure them the fourth-place spot.

For Argentina and Brazil these games are just one more stop in an express train towards Qatar 2022. Here are the best outright bets for these matches, with odds provided by DraftKings.

Uruguay - Argentina

Uruguay (+225) are underdogs playing at home and with injuries to Edinson Cavani and Darwin Núñez among others Uruguay’s squad looks thin against an Argentina (+140) who has no pressure to leave El Campeon del Siglo with any result. Argentina will benefit from that breath of fresh air and will only add to Uruguay’s woes.

Brazil - Colombia

Brazil (-240) and Colombia (+700) already drew 0-0 in Barranquilla, now the match goes to Sao Paulo where it’s Brazil’s game to lose. Colombia have had a resurgence in climbing the standings and getting results, having drawn their last three games 0-0. Don’t count out a draw in this match at +380.

