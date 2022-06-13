Its winner takes all in the last game of FIFA World Cup qualification, after this match ends we will know who all the 32 teams that will play in Qatar 2022 are. The oddsmakers have placed some interesting picks for this match.

Costa Rica and New Zealand have one shot to make the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The inter-confederation playoff will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar and can be seen on FS2, Telemundo, or Universo in the United States.

New Zealand make it to the playoff after beating everyone at their disposal in their qualifying campaign, while Costa Rica had an up and down run in Concacaf and despite a lot of hiccups still has one more chance to make it to Qatar.

The oddsmakers at BetMGM have placed some really interesting odds in this match where the winner goes to Qatar and the loser will have to wait four more years.

Costa Rica possible starting lineup:

Navas; Martinez, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Borges, Tejeda; Torres, Ruiz, Fuller; Campbell

New Zealand possible starting lineup:

Marinovic; Payne, Smith, Pijnaker, De Vries; Stamenic, Tuiloma, Bell; Just, Wood, Rogerson

Costa Rica - New Zealand outright

Costa Rica are the heavy favorite in this match if only because of name recognition, Los Ticos come in at 1.77 while New Zealand are at 5.25. It will not be a walk in the park, but it might be wise to place your bets on Costa Rica who have more experience in these big game matches.

Costa Rica - New Zealand double chance

If Costa Rica win or draw the match in 90 minutes that is paying out 1.15, while if New Zealand does the same that bet would earn the bettor 2.00. If you want to have a good chance to win in two categories betting on double chance could be the thing at BetMGM.

