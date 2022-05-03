DraftKings sportsbook is getting their users in on all the NBA playoff action! Here is a review of the new ongoing promo for DraftKings with the NBA.

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing with the best of the best still fighting to get to the NBA Finals. Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns are some of the highlight teams of the current crop of playoff teams.

DraftKings is offering their new customers a chance to win big with the NBA, they are upgrading their current NBA promo to Bet $5 to Win $150 in Free Bets if the users team wins instead of the instant free bets.

Sign up to DraftKings to get in on all the NBA action and have a chance to win big with the NBA, here is a review of where you can wager at DraftKings and terms to keep in mind with their new NBA promo.

Terms of new DraftKings NBA promo

DraftKings is available for residents of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WY or WV. The user must be 21+ years of age or older (18+ in NH/WY) and the promo will run from May 1st until May 31st.

The promo is under the name Bet $5, Win $150 in Free Bets if Your Team Wins, and it is only available for first time DraftKings Sportsbook customers only and said users must make at least a deposit of $5.

The user must place a wager of $5+ on any pre-game NBA money line between 5/1/2022 and 5/31/2022, if the user's team wins, they will receive $150 in free bets, in addition to any cash winnings from their original wager once it settles.

The promo is excluded from odds boosts, live-bets, parlays, free bets, cash out bets, and voided bets. DraftKings is a safe place to bet on any major sporting event and has excellent customer service, sign up now and test your sporting knowledge!