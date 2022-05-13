On Saturday May 14th, Chelsea and Liverpool will square off in the FA Cup final. The oddsmakers have put out the odds for his big clash in English soccer.

Chelsea is looking to win another major trophy, while Liverpool is out for a massive end of the season, which could start by winning the FA Cup. For Liverpool it could be the start of a championship May that could see them lift three trophies.

Chelsea is hoping to finish the season strong after a year that saw them win the Club World Cup and have some difficult moments when it came to players and ownership. Bettors and fans can expect a wide-open game as both teams like to attack with Chelsea’s forward line being the X-factor, given the mystery as to who could start.

The oddsmakers have placed the odds and are offering a good sign-up bonus for new customers. Take a look at some interesting betting options for the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea and Liverpool FA Cup final important stats

How Chelsea reached the FA Cup final:

• Third round: Chelsea 5 Chesterfield 1

• Fourth round: Chelsea 2 Plymouth Argyle 1 (aet)

• Fifth round: Luton Town 2 Chelsea 3

• Quarter-final: Middlesbrough 0 Chelsea 2

• Semi-final: Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 0

How Liverpool reached the FA Cup final:

• Third round: Liverpool 4 Shrewsbury Town 1

• Fourth round: Liverpool 3 Cardiff City 1

• Fifth round: Liverpool 2 Norwich City 1

• Quarter-final: Nottingham Forest 0 Liverpool 1

• Semi-final: Manchester City 2 Liverpool 3

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Lukaku

Chelsea vs Liverpool Outright

Chelsea - +250

Liverpool - +110

Draw - +255

Liverpool is the favorite given how well they have done all season long, Chelsea have had issues with team functionality and that could be key in this match.

Liverpool and Chelsea have played a total of 192 times with the Reds winning 83, Chelsea 65, and 43 draws.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Player to score and team to win

In this bet the user picks who will score during the match and therefore that team will win.

Mohamed Salah - 300

Christian Pulisic - 800

Sadio Mane - 350

Mason Mount - 750

Luis Diaz - 400

Timo Werner - 700

