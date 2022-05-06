The latest sportsbook to hit the American market is Fubo Sportsbook, find out what states the platform is available in and what welcome bonus customers have to sign up .

American streaming service Fubo is getting into the online sports betting market with the unveiling of their sportsbook platform. FuboTV already has great sports streaming content in the United States, Canada, and Spain, showcasing leagues such as EPL, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, CPL and international football, plus news, network television series and movies.

Now the streaming service is ready to take on the business of online gaming with their new state of the art betting odds platform and great customer service. All the user must do is sign up, deposit, and play to start winning big with the major sports leagues across the globe.

Below you will find everything you need to know about Fubo Sportsbook, what states it’s available and what promotions and partners are currently working with the brand.

Fubo Sportsbook: What states carry it?

Fubo Sportsbook is currently available in two states: Iowa and Arizona

The company plans to add four more states shortly and eventually be a big-time player across the United States.

Fubo Sportsbook Partners

Fubo has already partnered with major teams and leagues to display its product, those partnerships include the NBA, MLB, Iowa Cubs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Jets.

Fubo Sportsbook Promos

Fubo Sportsbook has a great sign-up promo which is: Risk-Free Bet Up to $1,000 + 1 Month of Free fuboTV. Only available for new Fubo Sportsbook customers if you lose your first bet, you will receive a Fubo Sportsbook credit for the value of that bet up to $1,000. The credit must be used to wager on Fubo Sportsbook within 30 days of receipt or it will expire. Must wager to receive fuboTV credit; credit valid for 30 days and requires supported device. Cancel anytime.

Fubo’s customer service lines are: Available in AZ and IA. Call 1-800-Next-Step (AZ); Call 1-800-BETSOFF (IA).