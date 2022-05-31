The stage is set for the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will meet in the best of seven series, find out what the oddsmakers at some of the top sports betting sites have put out in regard to who will win the series.

The NBA Finals are here and it’s the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics, the road to the Larry O'Brien trophy begins on June 2nd and could go as far as June 19th. The Warriors will be in search of their seventh NBA title, while the Celtics are searching for their 18th championship.

The Warriors will have Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson to ride their hopes on while the Celtics have powerhouses, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown.

The NBA finals has the makings of a classic series and the oddsmakers of some of the biggest sports betting sites have put out the odds as to which team will win the series, Here are the early bird picks for the NBA 2022 Finals.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Best Picks

The series will be tight and high scoring, both teams have major fire power but in the end the games will come down to who can maintain composure in clutch minutes. Here are how the oddsmakers see who will win the NBA finals:

Every major sports betting site has Golden State as the favorite to win the NBA championship. These odds will change during the course of the series so get your early bird bet right now!