Michael Jordan is considered by most as the greatest NBA player of all time. Nonetheless, some expected LeBron James to take that distinction away from him at some point in his career, and several fans and analysts believe that he’s already done it.

But even if that’s the case, it seems like James will never have the same mysticism and presence among his peers and those who came after him. That’s not because he’s not as good as Jordan but because of Jordan’s imposing presence.

At least, that’s what it seems to happen with Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett, who recently explained who Michael Jordan was like a God to him, whereas LeBron James was just like a little homie.

Kevin Garnett Says Jordan Was Like A God

(Transcript via GQ)

"As for two other legends Garnett crossed paths with, during a video call a few months later, I ask him about the difference between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. “It's a different level of respect,” he replies. “Michael Jordan I looked at as f*****g God. And I thought he was my version of what basketball looked like. And with LeBron, it was more like the little homie. Here's the little homie growing up, and man, little homie is getting better than everybody! God damn!... I definitely talked some s**t to him. I've definitely said some crazy s**t to him. He's definitely said some crazy s**t back to me.”

Perhaps, younger players now see LeBron the same way Garnett looked up to Jordan, so maybe we can take these comments with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, there’s no point in comparing two players from different eras, different positions, and even different personalities. As basketball fans, we might as well appreciate both instead of trying to say who’s better.