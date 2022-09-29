One of the most prominent voices in sports journalism in Latin America, Juan Pablo Varsky, will be a keynote speaker at the SBC Summit Latinoamérica on the 1-3 of November 2022 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida.

Futbol Sites and Playmaker ambassador Juan Pablo Varsky will deliver the opening keynote speech at SBC Summit Latinoamérica, which takes place on November 1-3, 2022, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida. Varsky is a renowned journalist from Argentina who has covered the game of soccer for more than 20 years.

Varsky has worked for Telefé, Canal 13, TNT Sports, DirecTV Sports, and AméricaTV in his native Argentina. He also has a show on CNN in Latin America and is host of "Más Que Fútbol". Varsky also has one of the most insightful Twitter accounts of a soccer pundit in the region.

Cristian Robalino, VP Marketing, Americas at SBC commented on Varsky's involvement at the Summit: "Juan Pablo is not only a well-recognized professional in the Latin American sports media market but also a respected professional known for his credible and transparent reporting. We are looking forward to welcoming him to Miami and believe that this keynote will not only be of huge interest to the SBC Summit Latinoamérica delegates but also an inspiration for our attendees."

Juan Pablo Varsky at the SBC Summit Latinoamérica

"I am no stranger to this industry, as I've dedicated decades to observing the sports scene and commenting on the hottest soccer matches in the world. I am very excited to meet industry professionals who have been working on delivering a great experience to sports fans in the region. I hope my experience will be useful to the audience looking to gain insights on the Latin American sports and betting scenes” Varsky stated about his participation in the SBC Summit Latinoamérica.

SBC Summit Latinoamérica will be host to various members of the gaming and sports industry with professionals coming from all over LATAM from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Uruguay as well as other non-LATAM countries to discuss the state of the industry and opportunities in the region.

Apart from Varsky’s participation the event will have networking opportunities as well as the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2022 ceremony with the Mexican sports journalist Inés Sainz hosting.