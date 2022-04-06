The MLB 2022 season is just getting underway and already the oddsmakers at BetMGM have released their odds as to who might win the World Series at season’s end.

The MLB 2022 season will kick off after what was a hectic offseason due to the lockout and negotiations of the new MLB CBA. With that out of the way the teams can get back to what the fans want, playing Baseball.

The Atlanta Braves come into the season as last year’s winner but are not among the top 5 candidates to win the World Series at year's end. Not even the New York Yankees are among the top 5 picks to win it all.

At BetMGM they are offering a sign-up bonus so Baseball fans can test their knowledge and win big during the MLB regular and post season. Here are the top 5 teams with the best odds to win the 2022 MLB World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers - 6.00

The LA Dodgers roll into the season as the heavy favorite due to how they have been to the NLCS in five of the last six seasons. Winners of the 2020 World Series the team has Freddie Freeman as a new star and the usual suspects are back to take the Dodgers to the finish line: Walker Buehler and Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Craig Kimbrel.

Toronto Blue Jays - 10.00

The big favorites from the American League, the team continues to have their core of top talents George Springer will play a big role along with Yusei Kikuchi, look for the Blue Jays to be there at season’s end.

Big MLB Fan? Want to win big with baseball at BetMGM? Sign up now and get a welcome bonus to bet on the MLB and other sports!

Houston Astros - 11.00

With three World Series appearances in seven seasons the Houston Astros look to again dominate the AL West with players like Justin Verlander, but with an improved AL East, it won’t be that easy for the Astros but they have a loaded team.

New York Mets - 11.00

Could it be true? Could the Mets be Amazin this season? They have one of the best starting rotations in the MLB on paper, and with some big offseason upgrades in Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha, fans in Flushing are hoping that this is the year. The Mets will start the season with a few injuries but if the team gels they will be a dark horse in the MLB this season.

Chicago White Sox - 12.00

Another dark horse could be the White Sox, the team has a core of young talents and have a very good pitching rotation. The White Sox’s fortune depends a lot on how the Twins do this season, but they could sneak one up on many teams.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM has great betting options for the MLB! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

