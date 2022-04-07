The MLB’s biggest rivalry continues on Opening day on April 8th, at Caesars the oddsmakers have some interesting betting options for the New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox.

Pushed back one day due to weather conditions it’s showtime for theBoston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The 2022 MLB season will kick off and the Bronx Bombers will look to continue their overall dominance over their longtime foe. The Yankees hold the all-time record over the Red Sox, 1244- 1045- 14, which includes regular and postseason meetings.

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound against Nathan Eovaldi as the Yankees look to get revenge on the Red Sox for ousting them from the postseason last year. The Red Sox will counter with their big boys of Rafael Devers to J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts.

Outright

The Boston Red Sox are the underdog at +150, having a losing record when playing away to the Yankees. The Yankees are favorites to win at -170. If you’re going to pick one, go from the heart and bet big on the Yankees.

Correct Score

Who do you think will win the game and by what score? Caesars has some options such as a Yankees 3-2 win at +2000 and a Red Sox victory at 4-2 result at +3500. Both teams will be with their best so picking an even result will be key.

How many runs will be scored in the match?

