A battle between two red hot teams in MLS as the first place LAFC and rising Seattle Sounders match up on Saturday, June 18th. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have placed the early bird odds for this key match in the Western Conference.

For LAFC it was a season of change but one that has paid off, as the Los Angeles team sits first in the Western Conference and is one of the best teams in Major League Soccer. The Sounders on the other hand won the Concacaf Champions League after their typical slow start to the season, now they are climbing the standings and are in playoff positions yet again.

LAFC has won six times against the Sounders in all competitions since 2018, while the Sounders have won four of their last five in league play this season. The last meeting between the two teams in October of 2021 was a 3-0 LAFC win.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC money line

The Sounders are the favorite to win the match at a healthy 2.10 odds, but an LAFC victory pays out an impressive 3.10. Given their road form this season betting on LAFC would be a smart/ risky bet.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Player Props

Goals by the top scorers on each team are paying out healthy and could be good options to win big.

Raúl Ruidíaz - 2.50

Carlos Vela - 2.87

Nicolás Lodeiro - 3.20

Brian Rodríguez - 4.00

