The NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday June 23rd and many pundits and fans will be waiting to see who gets picked first in the draft. Here is what the oddsmakers have for which of the three best prospects will be picked first.

The names of Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren could become household names in the NBA for many years to come, as well as the new class of NCAA players coming into the NBA next season.

The NBA draft is set for tomorrow evening and many of the best prospects will be signing for teams. The oddsmakers at DraftKings have put out the odds on who they think will be picked first, second, and third in the draft.

Below are the odds for the top three picks according to DraftKings Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren. Want to win big with the NBA? Sign up now and get a sign-up bonus.

Jabari Smith - -275

Jabari Smith is the odds-on favorite to be picked first in the draft by the Orlando Magic. Smith is considered by many to be the best prospect coming out of the draft this year.

Paolo Banchero - +275

The Italian American Duke power forward is considered by many to be the next Carmelo Anthony as that is the player many claim to state that Banchero best resembles.

Chet Holmgren - +400

Chet Holmgren at number three could be a bit of a stretch and it’s not far-fetched that the seven-footer could go first in the draft. Praised for his shot-blocking, playmaking, rebounding, and shooting skills. The question surrounding Holmgren is not whether he is good enough for the NBA but rather whether he can adapt quickly to the physical nature of the league.

Think you're an expert in the NBA? Sign up now and try your luck!







