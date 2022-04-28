It’s game 6 of the first round of the NBA playoffs between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. At Caesars the oddsmakers have put out some interesting bets for this clutch match up.

In a seesaw series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolveswhich has Memphis up by 3 games to 2, nothing is a given. The Timberwolves started winning the series but dropped two straight to bring us to game 6 on Friday after winning Game 4 and Memphis Game 5.

The last two games have been very even after the first three were lopsided wins going either way. Desmond Bane has been having a great series for the Grizzlies while Anthony Edwards is the key component of attack for the Timberwolves.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves outright bet

The Timberwolves have been the better side in the series overall and will only up their level at home against the Grizzlies. Still the Grizzlies could surprise many with their offensive push as they have throughout this series.

Memphis Grizzlies - (-115)

Minnesota Timberwolves - (-105)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Special bets

Timberwolves over 20.5 points in each quarter - (-200)

Ja Morant and Jarred Vanderbilt over 15.5 in combined rebounds - (-165)

Each team over 20.5 points in each quarter - (-118)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves player total points

Ja Morant Under 27.5 - (-120)

Desmond Bane Over 21.5 - (-120)

D'Angelo Russell Over 16.5 - (-115)

Jarred Vanderbilt Under 7.5 - (-135)

