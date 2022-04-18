The Miami Heat were in firm control in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Now in Game 2, the Hawks will look to take a game from Miami and BetMGM has some interesting betting options for the NBA Playoffs.

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing with the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Miami Heat in the first round in the NBA East. The eighth seed Hawks were no match for the first seed Heat in Game 1 with the Heat taking home a 115-91 victory. Now Nate McMillan’s team need to regroup if they are going to surprise anyone in Game 2.

The Hawks were in the dumps in Game 1 with Danilo Gallinari leading the team with 17 points. Nothing compared to Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson who had 21 and 27 points respectively. The Heat bench was another big reason the game was so out of reach in Game 1, making things even more difficult for the Hawks.

At BetMGM, the oddsmakers have put out the odds for game 2 of the NBA playoff match between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, here are some of the interesting betting options for this game!

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat money line

This is one of those games where you will want to bet on the favorite, the Hawks will need to be perfect in offense and play the defensive game of their lives to best the Heat.

Miami Heat - 1.30

Atlanta Hawks - 3.60

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat race to

Which team will hit the 5, 10, 20, 30, 50-point mark first? This is an interesting betting option to win some cash with the favorite or even take a chance with the underdog.

Heat to 5 - 1.70

Hawks to 15 - 2.25

Heat to 25 - 1.50

Hawks to 30 - 2.45

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Player Props

Just how many points will some of the best players on each team have? Here is a chance to bet on the probabilities of a big or small game from some of the best players on each team.

Jimmy Butler - Over/Under 21.5 - 1.80/ 1.95

Kyle Lowry - Over/ Under 13.5 - 1.87/ 1.85

Trae Young - Over/ Under 26.5 - 1.87/1.97

