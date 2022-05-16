It’s Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals and it has the makings of a classic. The Oddsmakers at Caesars have placed the odds for this huge NBA Playoff matchup.

Now we’re down to four, and in the NBA East two division winners will square off to try and get to the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat have proven throughout the year to be contenders now they have to prove it in one of the biggest playoff series in a long time.

After going to the wire with the Bucks the Celtics will still want to show they have gas in the tank to start the Eastern Conference series off with a bang. The Heat defeated the 76ers in 6 games to get to this instance.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Game 1 Money Line

Boston Celtics - +105

Miami Heat - (-125)

Many oddsmakers have the Celtics winning game one of the Eastern Conference finals but don’t count out the Heat at home and with explosive fire power, some pundits may be shocked by the end result of game 1.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Game 1: Total Points

How will some of the best players of the series on both teams perform during Game 1?

Al Horford Over 10.5 -120 Under 10.5 -110

Jaylen Brown Over 23.5 -105 Under 23.5 -125

Jimmy Butler Over 24.5 -125 Under 24.5 -105

Gabe Vincent Over 8.5 -125 Under 8.5 -105

