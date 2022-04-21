The Heat want to make it 3 in a row, while the Atlanta Hawks want to stay alive in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. At BetMGM there are some interesting betting opportunities.

For the Miami Heat it’s about just getting the job done as they take a 2-0 series advantage into Game 3 of the NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks could not keep up with the Heat offense and wilted 115-105 in Game 2.

For the Hawks it will be about playing much better defense to try and contain Jimmy Butler who had 45 points in Game 2. On the offense the Hawks will need a bit more from Trae Young who might have to crack 30 points for Atlanta to have a chance.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Money Line

The money line is about even, don’t expect the series to be a full sweep and it could be wise to see the Hawks at least be able to take one game from the Heat.

Miami Heat - 1.83

Atlanta Hawks - 2.00

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: How many points total?

It has been a high scoring series, want to win big with both teams combined? Bet on how many points will be scored in total!

150 or less - 151

161 to 170 - 151

181 to 190 - 16.00

191 to 200 - 8.00

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks first field goal

Who will score the first field goal of the game here is how the oddsmakers break it down!

Trae Young - 3.10

Jimmy Butler - 7.50

Kyle Lowry - 9.50

Danilo Gallinari - 13.00

