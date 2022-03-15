At BetMGM the oddsmakers have placed who they think might be the best underdogs to bet on to win the whole NCAA college basketball tournament. Here are some of the better underdog picks.

March Madness has officially kicked off, and with all the favorites lined up to make a deep run so too are the underdogs ready to make a big splash in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

At BetMGM you can bet on many options across the country for March Madness. In this list we have picked 4 teams that could go far in the Big Dance in 2022.

Loyola Chicago - 34.00

With a new coach Loyola Chicago looks to shock many in the Big Dance. With the core of the team from last season still there, the Ramblers could make a deep run and who knows, shock the college world!

San Diego State - 34.00

The Aztecs are one of the better defensive teams in the Big Dance, they are second in defensive efficiency. What they need to do is find a more powerful offense and if they can do that, they might have an underdog's chance to win the whole thing.

Colorado State - 51.00

With one of the best players in the country, David Roddy and point guard Isaiah Stevens, the Rams are looking to surprise many in the Big Dance.

UAB - 81.00

The Blazers won 27 games this season and have built a very competitive squad. The key component to this group is Jordan “Jelly” Walker and the team enters the Big Dance on a seven-game unbeaten run.

