Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is near to start. In this article you will find odds and picks for all the games, such as victories for Bucs and Chiefs in Divisional matches, and the Patriots and Cowboys going 0-2.

After an exciting opening of the 2022 NFL season, Week 2 will also present some interesting games across the country. For the oddsmakers, it is probable that Patriots and Cowboys go 0-2, and also the Bucs and Chiefs could be winning important Divisional matches. Here you will find the odds and picks for all the duels.

In Week 1, some teams had the opportunity to win and surprise everybody such as the Minnesota Vikings or the Seattle Seahawks. Others dissapointed, but there is always a light at the end of the tunel to change things up and finally get a victory.

Of course something very important in football are the predictions, odds and picks. For this Week 2, some games might present huge upsets, so here are our advices for all the duels to choose your winners.

NFL Week 2 odds and predictions

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET)

Both teams won in Week 1, but there will be an important missing piece for the Chargers this week: Keenan Allen. The Chiefs are still a dominant squad and they proved it with a comfortable victory against the Cardinals.

Odds (Money): Chargers +170 / Chiefs -200

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs

*Odds via BetMGM

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)

The Dolphins got an important win in Week 1 against the Patriots, but the next test will not be that easy. Yes, the Ravens had some troubles against the Jets, but they are still a better team that Miami nowadays.

Odds (Money): Dolphins +150 / Ravens -185

Pick: Baltimore Ravens

*Odds via BetMGM

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)

Despite not having its starting quarterback, the Browns proved that they do not thepend only in Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately the Jets lost Zach Wilson due to an injury and Joe Flacco was unable to upset the Ravens.

Odds (Money): Jets +210 / Browns -275

Pick: Cleveland Browns

*Odds via BetMGM

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)

Commanders' Carson Wentz did a good job in Week 1 to defeat tha Jaguars. For the Lions, despite an impressive show by the offense, their defense is still giving huge doubts as they allowed 38 points against the Eagles.

Odds (Money): Commanders +110 / Lions -130

Pick: Washington Commanders

*Odds via BetMGM

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)

One of the most surprising scores in Week 1 was the tie between the Colts and the Texans. Matt Ryan changed colors for this season, but it gave a good impression against Houston. As for the Jaguars, they were close to a win against the Commanders, but they were unable to stop Carson Wentz at the end.

Odds (Money): Colts -200 / Jaguars +165

Pick: Indianapolis Colts

*Odds via BetMGM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)

Tampa Bay is one of the most powerful teams in offense and defense, and they proved it against the Cowboys. Last week, the Saints got the victory against the Falcons, but it was not an easy task as they suffered against a team that is in reconstruction.

Odds (Money): Buccaneers -145 / Saints +120

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*Odds via BetMGM

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)

Are the Giants finally back? Well, last week they surprised everybody by upseting the Titans on the road. For the Panthers, Baker Mayfield did not start his path through Carolina very well and lost to the Browns, his former team, at home.

Odds (Money): Panthers +105 / Giants -130

Pick: New York Giants

*Odds via BetMGM

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)

T.J. Watt's injury should get the Steelers worried, but not frightened. Pittsburgh proved that they do not depend on him and they have other important weapons. Whereas the Patriots, they were defeated by the Dolphins and showed more doubts than answers in defense.

Odds (Money): Patriots -135 / Steelers +110

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers

*Odds via BetMGM

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET)

Despite last week's defeat against the Bengals, the Rams are still the reigning champions. This week they should have no problem to win at home against Atlanta, but overconfidence could also be a huge problem for LA.

Odds (Money): Falcons +400 / Rams -550

Pick: Los Angeles Rams

*Odds via BetMGM

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET)

Seattle surprised everybody with a victory against the Broncos in Week 1. Now, the predictions are still not in their favor as they will visit the 49ers, which will try to prove that Trey Lance is the best option for the starting quarterback role.

Odds (Money): Seahawks +340 / 49ers -450

Pick: San Francisco 49ers

*Odds via BetMGM

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)

Under a different situation, this game could've been more equal, but Dak Prescott's injury has change things up. The last year's runner-ups are the favorites as Dallas lost its quarterback and they now have to relie on Cooper Rush for at least six more weeks.

Odds (Money): Bengals -350 / Cowboys +260

Pick: Cincinnati Bengals

*Odds via BetMGM

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)

Russell Wilson will play for the first time in front of Denver's fanbase. Last week they were surprised by the Seahawks, but at home they are one of the strongest teams in the league and should have no problem to win against the Texans, who were tied by the Colts even though they seemed to have everything under control.

Odds (Money): Texans +375 / Broncos -500

Pick: Denver Broncos

*Odds via BetMGM

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)

The Cardinals were dominated by the Chiefs in Week 1 with a 44-21 score. The Raiders also lost, but showed some good things against the Chargers. Now at home, the Silver and Black will try to win in order to keep up the pace in a tough Division like it is the AFC West.

Odds (Money): Cardinals +200 / Raiders -250

Pick: Las Vegas Raiders

*Odds via BetMGM

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET)

Bears and Packers have one of the biggest rivalries in the NFC and they will meet again in Week 2. Despite the victory of the first mentioned and the defeat of the second ones, Lambeau Field is a fortress for Aaron Rodgers and the Green and Gold should wet their first win of the season in front of their fans.

Odds (Money): Bears +375 / Packers -500

Pick: Green Bay Packers

*Odds via BetMGM

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (Monday, 7:15 PM ET)

This first MNF game is one of the most attractive for this week. The Giants upset the Titans in Week 1 and the Bills defeated the Rams. Now, Buffalo will return home to try to win against a tough attack like Tennessee's.

Odds (Money): Titans +375 / Bills -500

Pick: Buffalo Bills

*Odds via BetMGM

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, 8:30 PM ET)

Last but not least is the game between the Vikings and the Eagles. Both teams arrive to the second match of the first MNF with a 1-0 score, with a very nice display of football, both in offense and defense, that should give a good match next Monday.

Odds (Money): Vikings +105 / Eagles -130

Pick: Minnesota Vikings

*Odds via BetMGM