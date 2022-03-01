One of the biggest soccer derbies in the world will take place in the Premier League on Sunday, Manchester City - Manchester United. Here are some of the best betting options available for this big match up!

It’s one of the biggest games in English soccer, the Manchester derby, Manchester City vs Manchester United. A game that will be watched by millions across the world. A match that while it may seem lopsided it could have some surprises in store.

Manchester City come into the derby with first place in firm control, while Liverpool are 6 points behind, Manchester United who are trying to find themselves this season are fourth and need points to get a firm grip of the top four spots in the Premier League.

At BetMGM and Pointsbet there are some very competitive odds for this key matchup in the Premier League. Here are some of the best betting options for Manchester City - Manchester United.

Manchester City - Manchester United straight bet

At BetMGM the straight bet lines up in the following manner:

Manchester City - 1.37 x Manchester United - 8.50 x Draw - 4.80

TV: USA Network, Telemundo

Streaming: fubo TV, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV

While Manchester City is a big favorite at 8.50 don’t count out the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo is always an x-factor and with players like Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes the Red Devils have fire power that can halt City’s attack. Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world and have made short work of Manchester United earlier this season. The game will come down to defense and that is where City have a huge advantage over United.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the Premier League at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

Result after 60 min

What do you think the result after 60 min will be? At BetMGM a Manchester City lead at minute 60 is paying out 1.65 but a Manchester United lead is at 7.50, so even if you think United will lose you can still win big if a result like this holds.

Hop to Pointsbet who are also offering some great action on this game! They have an excellent welcome promo for new customers!

Parlays

BetMGM provides some interesting parlays, here is one that is sure to be interesting if Manchester United wins, Cristiano Ronaldo scores, both teams score, and there are over 10.5 corners in the match said parlay is paying out 26.00. You can create your own parlay as well.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM has great betting options for Manchester City - Manchester United! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!



