The odds are in and here is a list of the top five teams that the oddsmakers at BetMGM have pegged to win the Premiership at season's end.

The Premier League is off and running and already we have seen some amazing goals and unexpected results. Still, European soccer seldom springs a surprise, and the usual suspects are usually fighting for the championship at season’s end.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United on paper seem to be the teams to watch to win the Premiership this season, but surprise teams like Arsenal or West Ham will have something to say during the course of the year.

The oddsmakers at BetMGM have put out their picks for the Premier League champion in 2022/23. The season will have a month break during the 2022 World Cup, but the best league in the world will surely have a lot of excitement in store. Here are the top 5 picks to win the Premier League.

Manchester City - 1.36

Last season 's winners have gotten even more stacked this season with the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez, and Kalvin Phillips. Pep Guardiola will be looking from more from Jack Grealish as his fine-tuned machine looks to repeat.

Liverpool - 5.50

Jürgen Klopp’s side continues to have a deep squad with the arrival of Uruguayan scoring sensation Darwin Núñez and continues to count on Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz, and Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool on their best day is the best team in the world style wise.

Chelsea - 17.00

Chelsea is a team filled with superstars but that has not been able to transition to fluid play on the field, despite winning the Champions League two years ago. Last season the club looked completely disjointed by the constant switching up of the lineup and dark cloud over the eventual sale of the team. Can Thomas Tuchel not outcoach himself and stick to basics to lead a deep squad to the championship?

Tottenham - 17.00

Always up there as a candidate is Tottenham, unfortunately history has not been in their favor when it comes to winning the crown. Despite tied in odds with Chelsea, Antonio Conte’s side will just be happy with a Champions League spot.

Arsenal - 19.00

Arsenal is hoping for better days under Mikel Arteta, last season the team finished 5th after a disastrous start. If the team can continue their upward trend there is certainly talent to challenge for the title.

Think you know who will win the Premier League? Try your luck at BetMGM!