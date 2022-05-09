Leeds United are in a relegation dogfight, while Chelsea is trying to finish strong in the Premier League. At BetMGM the oddsmakers have put out the early odds and there are some interesting bets for this match up.

Leeds United and Jesse Marsch have very little wiggle room now in the Premier League and need three points badly to get back to safe waters. For Chelsea one more win will almost certainly place the side in firm Champions League positions for next season.

Leeds have not been able to defeat Chelsea in the seven last league matches and given Leeds current form against big time opponents, Chelsea should like their chances for this match.

Leeds United vs Chelsea starting XI

The potential starting lineups for the match between Leeds vs Chelsea:

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Meslier; Llorente, Struijk, Koch, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Gelhardt

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Sarr; Mount; Werner, Lukaku

Leeds United vs Chelsea goal scorers:

Here are the odds for goal scorers in the match that will score at any time during the game.

Romelu Lukaku - 2.50

Christian Pulisic - 2.60

Raphinha - 3.30

Jack Harrison - 4.20

Leeds United vs Chelsea: Match Result and Both teams score

Want to win big with a combination of scenarios? Here are some interesting betting options.

Leeds United to win and both teams score - 7.75

Chelsea to win and both teams score - 3.00

Both teams to score and match to end in a draw - 4.80

Both teams to not score - 12.0

