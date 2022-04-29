For Newcastle United it’s a bit of vindication, the club has climbed the standings after facing relegation during the first half of the year and are now winners of four straight. Liverpool on the other hand is firm in second place looking to leapfrog leader Manchester City.
Newcastle have not been able to defeat Liverpool in their last ten league matches, and Liverpool is the highest scoring team in the whole Premier League.
Newcastle will be missing Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, and Ryan Fraser for the match. Liverpool is almost at full strength
Newcastle United vs Liverpool lineups:
Newcastle United possible starting lineup:
Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin
Liverpool possible starting lineup:
Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Predictions
- Newcastle United- +700
- Draw - +370
- Liverpool - (-250)
Liverpool have been in great form during the season and with only two losses on the year don’t look for a surprise result at the most a draw could take place. A Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 result could indeed happen.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool goal scorers
Here is a list of odds on players that could score in the first half during the match.
- Mohamed Salah - +300
- Sadio Mane - +350
- Chris Wood - +750
- Joelinton - +750
