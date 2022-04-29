It is a game that could decide the Premier League as up and coming Newcastle United take on Liverpool. The oddsmakers at Caesars have placed the odds on this important matchup that could decide the Premier League title race.

For Newcastle United it’s a bit of vindication, the club has climbed the standings after facing relegation during the first half of the year and are now winners of four straight. Liverpool on the other hand is firm in second place looking to leapfrog leader Manchester City.

Newcastle have not been able to defeat Liverpool in their last ten league matches, and Liverpool is the highest scoring team in the whole Premier League.

Newcastle will be missing Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, and Ryan Fraser for the match. Liverpool is almost at full strength and you can test your knowledge on Premier League action by signing up to Caesars!

Newcastle United vs Liverpool lineups:

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Predictions

Newcastle United- +700

Draw - +370

Liverpool - (-250)

Liverpool have been in great form during the season and with only two losses on the year don’t look for a surprise result at the most a draw could take place. A Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 result could indeed happen.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the Premier League at Caesars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!

Newcastle United vs Liverpool goal scorers

Here is a list of odds on players that could score in the first half during the match.

Mohamed Salah - +300

Sadio Mane - +350

Chris Wood - +750

Joelinton - +750

Try your luck with the Premier League at Caesars and sign up now to get in on all the sports betting action!

