Argentina are one of the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup, their opening match against Saudi Arabia has a twist when it comes to sports betting.

Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina vs Saudi Arabia has a particular odds layout in the World Cup

Argentina has a very accessible group at the FIFA World Cup, they kick things off with Saudi Arabia and later take on Mexico and finish with a difficult match against Poland. Lionel Messi and company are on a 35-game unbeaten run and are looking to extend it when they play the Saudis.

Saudi Arabia come into the World Cup with little hope against Argentina, nonetheless the Green Falcons have beaten Iceland, drawn against Panama, and lost to Croatia showing a good team cohesive unit.

Still the oddsmakers at BetMGM give the Saudis little hope against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Here are the odds on the match that is the biggest odds margin of any FIFA World Cup group game.

Argentina - Saudi Arabia odds

The Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia is paying out an odds margin of 19-1. A draw at BetMGM is at 7.00. Overall, the odds are 18-1 for a Saudi Arabia win.

Saudi Arabia have had difficulties against major powers at the World Cup, in 1998 they were defeated by eventual champions France 4-0. In 2002 they were completely blown away by Germany 8-0 in a match where Miroslav Klose scored a hat-trick.

Argentina will be looking for their third World Cup since Diego Maradona dominated the tournament in 1986. Argentina last played the final in 2014 but lost to Germany in extra time.