BetMGM has placed the odds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, below we will review the chances that your favorite national team has to lift Soccer’s biggest prize.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is almost underway, on Friday the World Cup draw will take place and the fate of 32 teams will be decided. Then, in the lead up to Qatar 2022, many pundits and experts will dissect and analyze each group and make their best pick as to which team will lift the trophy at the end.

For the USMNT they might be a long shot but there are still other long shots and favorites. At BetMGM the oddsmakers have placed the odds on all the teams that still have a chance to make the World Cup and their possibilities of winning it all come December.

USMNT

The USMNT is an 81.00 underdog to lift the World Cup, considering how young the U.S. side is and their lack of experience it should come as no surprise that Gregg Berhalter’s side would not be an odds-on favorite. Still the team has the talent to make at least a quarterfinal run.

Mexico

El Tri share the USMNT’s odds at 81.00, Tata Martino’s side finished second in Concacaf World Cup qualifying but did not look good at all during the qualification process. As in the case of many smaller nations the draw will dictate just how deep they get in Qatar 2022.

Portugal

In his last World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is at 13.00, respectable but the talented Portuguese side will depend heavily on the group they are drawn in.

Argentina

Lionel Messi and Argentina are on an unbelievable unbeaten run and winners of the Copa America, Argentina will take their good form to the World Cup in search of their third championship. The Argentines are at 11.00.

Germany

The German’s are back and want to make it right after a dismal 2018 tournament. The four-time champs are at 10.00.

England

Gareth Southgate’s side came in second in the Euro Cup and have a very talented young squad. It could finally be England’s day in Qatar they are at 8.00.

Brazil

Neymar and company have completely bulldozed through the competition in South America giving up only 5 goals in qualification. Their only stain is losing the 2021 Copa America. Brazil is a very serious side this time around and rank 6.50.

France

The defending World Cup champions are the main favorite at BetMGM to win their title at 6.50. They rank first and have one of the best teams in the World. Look for France to come out blazing in Qatar.

