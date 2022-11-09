Argentina is one of the favorites to lift the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here is what the oddsmakers at BetMGM think the Albiceleste’s chances are in Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi is on a mission to finally win the FIFA World Cup. To do that it will not be an easy road, although Argentina does have an accessible group with Saud Arabia, Poland, and Mexico. The key to Argentina is how well they do against higher caliber opponents.

In World Cup’s past, Argentina has been eliminated by Germany, Netherlands, France, and Sweden. It has been hard for Argentina to get over the hump of more mature European teams. Still, Lionel Scaloni’s side is on a lengthy unbeaten run, and if all goes according to plan, Lionel Messi will finally lift the FIFA World Cup.

The oddsmakers at BetMGM have put out the odds and here are the chances Argentina has to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

What are the odds Argentina wins the World Cup?

Argentina is currently the second odds on favorite to lift the trophy with 6.00. Ahead of the two-time champions is Brazil with 5.00. France, the defending World Cup champions from 2018 have 7.00 odds assigned to them.

The longest of long shots belongs to Iran, Costa Rica, and Saudi Arabia all three are at 501.00. While the United States have a 101.00 odd chance of winning the tournament, the national team is mixed with archrivals Mexico, Serbia, and Poland on the same odds.