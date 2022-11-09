The USMNT are not a favorite to lift the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but where does Gregg Berhalter’s side stack up among the best teams when it comes to odds? Find out!

The USMNT could, in theory, aspire to a quarterfinal run at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In a Bolavip World Cup simulator, Gregg Berhalter’s side came in second in Group B to face the Netherlands in the round of 16, in that instance the USMNT run would end. Then in another simulation the Christian Pulisic led USMNT was able to defeat Ecuador in the round of 16, if they came in first, and eventually lose to France in the quarterfinals.

The USMNT has been known to pull off World Cup upsets in the past, in 1950 it was England, in 1994 Colombia, and in 2002 it was Portugal. Imagining the USMNT making it to the finals has never been so possible given the number of talents in the top leagues and teams in Europe.

Still, the USMNT seem to be a project for 2026, but are looking to do as best they can in 2022. The oddsmakers at BetMGM placed the odds on the USMNT winning the tournament and here is how they stack up.

USMNT odds to win the World Cup

The USMNT have a 101.00 odd chance of winning the tournament, the national team is mixed with archrivals Mexico, Serbia, and Poland on the same odds. Above the USMNT is Senegal and Switzerland at 81.00.

The top three favorites to win the tournament are Brazil with 5.00, Argentina at 6.00, and current World champions France at 7.00. The longest of long shots belongs to Iran, Costa Rica, and Saudi Arabia all three are at 501.00.