In September the SBC Awards for 2022 will take place at the Palau Nacional in Barcelona. The awards recognize the expertise and innovation of those executives in the betting and gaming industries.

The SBC Awards is a hallmark event for members of the betting and gaming industries. Taking place in The Palau Nacional of Barcelona on September 22nd, 2022, the ceremony recognizes the achievements of operators, suppliers, and affiliates across the industry.

The event will have over 1,000 guests in attendance and will provide a lot of groundwork for extensive networking while enjoying the festivities. The awards will take place on the final night of the SBC Summit Barcelona, and will serve as the main attraction of the conference.

Rasmus Sojmark, Founder & CEO of SBC, said: “After consulting with our partners and audience, we decided to move the SBC Awards ceremony to sit alongside SBC Summit Barcelona to allow people to take in two must-attend events in a single trip… The decision has also enabled us to select a uniquely memorable venue in the Palau Nacional, which will help us to deliver a great evening for our 1,000 guests. With the ceremony coinciding with what will be our largest ever Summit with 6,000 delegates, Barcelona will become the center of the betting and igaming industry for a week.”

Information on the SBC Awards and SBC Summit Barcelona

The SBC Awards will have 45 honorees, 15 operators, 21 suppliers, 3 affiliates, 4 payments, and 2 industry-wide categories which will be open until June 3rd, when a panel of independent judges will begin work on drawing up the shortlists.

Some of the awards include: Socially Responsible Operator of the Year, Best Social Responsibility Supplier, and Crypto Gaming Operator of the Year, together with regional awards for Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western European Sportsbook of the Year.

The SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 will take place from the 20th-22nd September, and will have 6,000 delegates and will feature a 12-track conference covering all aspects of the international sports betting and online casino industries.

There will be an exhibition with 200 companies that will showcase all their latest innovations in the industry and available times for networking. Sign up for the event right here.