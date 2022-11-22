The fifth edition of the CasinoBeats Summit is set to take place in Malta at the InterContinental Hotel on 21-23 March.

SBC is back with an important conference to kick start 2023. The CasinoBeats Summit — an SBC event focused on iGaming strategy, innovation, and development — is set to welcome 3,000 senior casino industry executives from March 21-23.

The summit will focus on the latest developments in the fast-paced iGaming industry. Over 160 executives in the gaming industry are expected to attend the event and some of the areas to discuss will be, slots and live casino games, discuss affiliate marketing trends, and regulations and safer gambling standards.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: "CasinoBeats Summit is one of SBC's more focused events that welcomes casino operators, affiliates, streamers and influencers, game studios and other casino product suppliers. This is also our go-to event for Product and Gaming specialists, allowing more nuanced discussions on the specifics of iGaming, industry novelties and technological advancements. I'm looking forward to welcoming all our exhibitors, sponsors, speakers and attendees, and above everything, some of the most inspirational industry leaders in Malta."

Expected to attend the big summit are: Product specialists and Country Managers. Alexandru Ababei (Global Casino Campaign Manager, Mr Green - Part of William Hill), Asko Keiskanen (Head of Gaming, Veikkaus), Christine Debono (Marketing Director, Videoslots), David Plumi (Regional Managing Director for LATAM & Spain, PressEnter Group), Ivana Flynn (SEO Director, ComeOn), Lucas Lebleu (Casino Director, Betcris), Martin Beranek (General Manager Germany/Austria/Switzerland, Kindred), Matthias Ciappara (Head of Gaming Innovation, Entain), Melvin Ritsema (Managing Director - Africa, Asia and LATAM, LeoVegas) and Richard Veltri (COO, Coolbet).

The impressive speaker list includes Andrea Bellezza (Vice President of EU and Asia, KaFe Rocks), Asami Tanaka (Japan SEO Manager, Acroud), Benjamin Truman (COO, MediaTroopers), Emil Christensen (Professional Gamer, KD.BET), Johan Styren (CEO, Dilanti Media), Lasha Kiladze (LK Gambling, Digital Marketing Consultant), Leanne Muleba (COO, Matching Visions), Mark Grech (Founder, ProdMark 365), Michael Daly (CEO, Catena Media), Paul Fraser (General Manager Casino, Catena Media), Sacha Kinser (Head of Content, Game Lounge) and Will Barnes (Co-Founder, Hideous Slots), among others.

The summit will also provide those in attendance a chance to network will have representatives from brands such as BetConstruct, CoinsPaid, CreedRoomz, Endorphina, Galaxsys, Habanero, HXRO, Juicy Stakes, Microgame, Mitek, Pascal Gaming, PopOK Gaming, Red Rake Gaming, Spribe, The Mill Adventure, Tru Narrative, and Videoslots.

