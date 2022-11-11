SBC the premier conference and exhibition for the online gaming industry has revealed what the 2023 year will look like.

SBC had a very active 2022 and are only looking to make 2023 even better. The company's biggest event, SBC Summit Barcelona, was the highlight of the year, as it broke SBC's attendance records by gathering 6,000 senior industry executives at Fira Barcelona Montjuïc in September.

In 2023 SBC is ready to think even bigger and has events planned for Malta, New Jersey, Toronto, Barcelona and Miami. The 2023 events schedule will present businesses with a plethora of opportunities to reach local and global audiences.

Rasmus Sojmark, SBC's CEO & Founder, said: "2022 was undeniably a fantastic year for SBC. We broke attendance records, grew our workforce to 100 team members and created unforgettable memories for our exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and attendees. It feels great to announce the five events for everyone to add to their 2023 calendars. Our ambitions for next year are higher than ever — as usual, we will strive for excellence and do our absolute best to surpass the industry's expectations by delivering world-class business, knowledge and networking opportunities."

SBC confirmed events for 2023

CasinoBeats Summit: InterContinental, St Julian's, Malta (21-23 March 2023)

SBC Summit North America: Meadowlands Exposition Center, New Jersey (9-11 May 2023)

Canadian Gaming Summit: Metro Toronto Convention Center, Toronto (13-15 June 2023)

SBC Summit Barcelona: Fira Barcelona Montjuïc, Barcelona (19-21 September 2023)

SBC Summit Latinoamérica: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Miami, Florida (31 October - 2 November)

A series of industry award shows celebrating the most innovative and successful operators, suppliers, and affiliates in sports betting and iGaming will run alongside the main events.