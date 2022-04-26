Just in time for the FIFA World Cup the SBC Summit Latinoamérica 2022 will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from November 1-3.

Once again, the SBC Summit Latinoamérica 2022 is ready to bring together the top executives from the world of betting and igaming. This year the summit will be held from November 1st-3rd at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The conference will continue to bring together the most experienced executives and product specialists from sportsbook, igaming, land-based casino, and lottery businesses from across the region. The conference will be much larger than last year and will have a expo floor for brands such as BetConstruct, Betcris, Betmaster, Digitain, EGT Interactive, Fast Track, Gamingtec, HXRO, LSports, Mondogaming, Platipus Gaming, United Tote, Veriff, and XtremePush.

The SBC Summit Latinoamérica will host over 100 senior executives and delegates from the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, and the Caribbean.

More information on the SBC Summit Latinoamérica

The SBC Summit Latinoamérica will provide a perfect backdrop for more discussion and networking when it pertains to the betting and gaming industry which is growing in Latin America. Countries like Peru, Brazil, Colombia have all lightened laws around online gaming and are now full blown businesses.

The agenda around the event will include feature tracks on sports betting, online casino, emerging market opportunities, industry leadership, regulation, payments technology, marketing strategies, and the future of lotteries.

Cristian Robalino, VP Marketing, Americas for SBC, said: “The new opportunities emerging in markets across the region are generating huge excitement among operators, affiliates and suppliers from around the world. SBC Summit Latinoamérica 2022 will bring together those stakeholders to connect and exchange ideas on how to transform emerging opportunities into a sustainable long-term industry.”

“We’re really excited about this event, which will be four times bigger than the 2021 edition and take place in a spectacular new venue. Delegates can look forward to valuable information sharing and business conversations by day, and truly memorable social occasions by night” Robalino added.

On the last night of the summit the second annual SBC Awards Latinoamérica ceremony will take place recognizing the best executives, brands, and suppliers in the region. Sign up for the event here.

