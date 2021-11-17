The SBC Summit North America is set to take place in New Jersey from November 30- December 2 and will feature high-level representatives of all the major sports betting and igaming operators in the region.

The SBC Summit North America is heading to the Meadowlands, from November 30 - December 2 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, the three-day event will play host to many leaders in the online gaming and betting industry.

The keynote speaker at the event will be Soo Kim, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Standard General, and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Bally’s Corporation. Along with Kim the conference is set to highlight key issues in the industry such as, content on technology, regulation, the relationship between betting and professional sports, payments and compliance, online casino gaming, the tribal gaming sector, marketing strategies, and investment.

The SBC Summit North America will have 200 speakers during the three-day conference. Below are the main speakers at the SBC Summit North America.

Confirmed SBC Summit North America speakers

The following professionals will be lending a voice on various topics at the SBC Summit North America:

Jan Jones Blackhurst (Board Member, Caesars Entertainment)

Bill Miller (President & CEO, AGA)

Matt Prevost (Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM)

Ezra Kucharz (Chief Business Officer, DraftKings)

Carolyn Renzin (Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, FanDuel)

Jon Kaplowitz (Head of Penn Interactive, Penn National Gaming)

Daniel Shapiro (SVP - Chief Development Officer, Caesars Digital)

Liv Biesemans (General Counsel, Kindred Group)

Daniel Graetzer (CEO of MaximBet and SportsBetting.com owner Carousel Group)

Adi Dhandhania (COO - North America Interactive, Bally's Corporation)

Laila Mintas (CEO, PlayUp US)

Anika Howard (VP, Brand Marketing & Digital, Foxwoods Resort Casino)

Rich Roberts (President, Digital Gaming, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment)

Erica Kosemund (Senior Director Gaming Brand & Partnerships, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma)

Davis Catlin (Senior Managing Director, Las Vegas Sands Corp)

Matthew Metcalf (Sportsbook Director, Circa Sports), Luisa Woods (VP of Marketing - Gaming, Delaware North)

Seth Schorr (CEO, Fifth Street Gaming).

Marquest J. Meeks (Senior Counsel, MLB)

Tyler Mazzereeuw (Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, CFL)

Jeff Fernandez (Vice President Business Development + Ventures, New York Jets)

Matt Stallknecht (Senior Manager - Sports Betting, NASCAR)

Michael Golub (Deputy Attorney General, State of New Jersey)

E. Sequoyah Simermeyer (Chairman, National Indian Gaming Commission)

Dan Hartman (Director - Division of Gaming, Colorado Department of Revenue), Christopher Hebert (Director - Gaming Division, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office)

Shelley White (CEO, Responsible Gaming Council)

Keith S. Whyte (Executive Director, National Council on Problem Gambling)

David Rebuck (Director, NJ Department of Gaming Enforcement)

Sheila Morago (Executive Director, OIGA)

Paul Burns (President & CEO, Canadian Gaming Association)

Jessica Feil (VP - Government Relations and Gaming Policy Counsel, AGA).

Joe Asher (President of Sports Betting, IGT)

Todd Haushalter (Chief Product Officer, Evolution)

Cathryn Lai (CCO, OpenBet)

Matteo Monteverdi (Special Projects, Elys Game Technology)

Niki Metzgar-Schall (Head of Legal, US, Sportradar)

Don Ryan (COO, GAN)

Sabrina Perel (Chief Compliance Officer, NFL)

Carolene Layugan (Responsible Gaming Program Director, Caesars)

Jonathan Michaels (SVP Strategic Development & Government Affairs, Sightline Payments)

Jim Brown (Managing Director of ERM, NCAA)

Casey Brett (VP, Gaming and New Business Ventures, MLB)

Brandt Iden (Head of Government Affairs, US, Sportradar & former Michigan State Representative)

Sue Schneider, VP, Growth & Strategy for SBC, said: “We’re delighted to mark our return to the U.S. by presenting what is undoubtedly the strongest speaker lineup ever assembled for a sports betting and igaming industry conference in North America, with all the major operators participating alongside renowned experts from across the sector."

To book your pass for the event, visit the SBC Summit North America website.