It’s the UEFA Champions League final, two historic clubs Liverpool and Real Madrid are ready to face each other in European soccer’s biggest club event. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have placed the odds on this classic matchup.

It will be the 63rd UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid, who have won the title 13 times, and Liverpool, looking for their seventh title. Real Madrid have had to bite and battle back on many occasions against Chelsea and PSG, while Liverpool dug deep in clashes with Villarreal and Inter Milan.

When it comes to head-to-head meetings, Real Madrid have not lost to Liverpool in their last 5 encounters, in total the series breaks down with Liverpool wins: 3, Draws: 1, Real Madrid wins: 4. Both teams will rely on their main talents and for Real Madrid that is Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior, and Luka Modrić, while for Liverpool it comes down to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Luis Díaz.

The oddsmakers at BetMGM have put out the early odds in this traditional Champions League final, here are some interesting bets for Liverpool - Real Madrid.

Liverpool - Real Madrid: Money Line

At BetMGM Liverpool are the favorites at +105 to Real Madrid at +250. Liverpool have played every game available to them this season, that wear and tear could come back to haunt them, while Real Madrid have dug deep to pull out results and are playing with house money.

Liverpool- Real Madrid Parlays

Some interesting parlays to consider when betting on this match.

Both teams to score in 90 min -NO, total corners over 3.5 (each half), and total goals under 2.5 in 90 is at +375. Something a bit riskier is a Luis Diaz goal, Real Madrid over 4.5 corners, and Liverpool over 2.5 goals is at +1050.

Liverpool - Real Madrid Goal scorers

All eyes on who can put the ball in the back of the next and both teams have great scoring options.

Karim Benzema - +120

Mohamed Salah - +125

Vinícius Júnior - +200

Sadio Mané - +200

