The UEFA Champions League continues with matchday 4 on Tuesday. Three of the matches featured will have a lot to play for, as a loss for some could mean the end of their Champions League hopes but also the end of the line for some managers. Atalanta vs Manchester United, Bayern Munich vs Benfica, and Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona all have a lot riding on them.

For Manchester United, while they did win over the weekend against Tottenham, that still does not let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer off the hook as he will need three points from Italy to get the Red Devils back on track in the Champions League.

Benfica has a team that could surprise Bayern Munich and Barcelona, now minus Ronald Koeman, must get a win in Kiev if they even want to think about the next round of the competition. Here are the three main picks for these matches with odds provided by DraftKings.

Atalanta vs Manchester United

Atalanta (+185) may be underdogs, but they could be a safe bet against a Manchester United (+130) squad who have been in trouble as of late. The game is in the Italian side’s favor as United have been in sluggish form and while they beat Spurs over the weekend, Spurs were equally in trouble. The pressure is on for Manchester United to show well in Italy. This could be a good pick to bet on the underdog and pick Atalanta.

Bayern Munich vs Benfica

This game will be a lot closer than many might expect, Benfica (+1300) have a very good side, with various players that could move to bigger and better things, like Uruguayan forward Darwin Núñez. Bayern (-575) will want to bounce back from a shock defeat over the weekend and seal their Champions League top spot and get through to the next round. It won’t be easy but it's Bayern’s game to lose.

Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona

Fresh off of sacking their manager Barcelona (-150) need three points badly against Dynamo Kiev (+425). The Barcelona brass did not have faith in Koeman to get to this match and quickly let him go after a defeat to Rayo. Now Barcelona’s season is on the line, but they will need to win away from home. This could be a wise bet to wager on the underdog, it’s all on Barcelona while Dynamo Kiev need to just pick their spots.



